https://ria.ru/20211104/vaktsina-1757675815.html

Pfizer vaccine to be delivered to Kazakhstan from November 8

Pfizer vaccine will be supplied to Kazakhstan from November 8 – RIA Novosti, 11/04/2021

Pfizer vaccine to be delivered to Kazakhstan from November 8

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine supplies to Kazakhstan will begin on November 8, Deputy Health Minister Marat Shoranov said. RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

2021-11-04T09: 00

2021-11-04T09: 00

2021-11-04T09: 00

in the world

Kazakhstan

uae

coronavirus covid-19

pfizer / biontech vaccine

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/0a/1600571555_0:60:3078:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_ae23136e8a5d1d8e8e85d699e2bbd91f.jpg

NUR-SULTAN, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine deliveries to Kazakhstan will begin on November 8, Deputy Health Minister Marat Shoranov said. “Pfizer vaccines are expected to be delivered between November 8-14 this year,” Shoranov told reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of the government. will arrive in the amount according to the contractual obligations: four million doses for two million people. “The corresponding work has now been carried out with the regions. In each region, like other vaccines, (Pfizer) will be distributed depending on the size of the population,” the deputy minister added. Aleksey Tsoi reported on October 6 that Kazakhstan signed a final contract with Pfizer to supply about 4 million doses of COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine to the republic. Previously, the agency explained that the Pfizer vaccine will primarily be used for voluntary immunization of adolescents aged 12-17 years and pregnant women, since this is the only vaccine recommended for people in this category, since it has been proven to be effective and safe. Five vaccines are available – the Russian Sputnik V vaccine produced at the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex, the Kazakh drug QazVac, the Hayat-Vax vaccine produced in the UAE by the Chinese company Sinopharm, CoronaVac by the Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech Ltd, and the Vero Cell vaccine by Sinopharm developed Beijing Institute of Biological Products. In addition, in July, the Ministry of Health registered the Russian single-component vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik Light.

https://ria.ru/20211103/vaktsinatsiya-1757585937.html

Kazakhstan

uae

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/0a/1600571555_158-0:2889:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3c56071e186b804360a5151b943a4db4.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, kazakhstan, uae, covid-19 coronavirus, pfizer / biontech vaccine