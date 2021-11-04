photos in the trash can, showdown by phone and other details

In early November, the world media suspected that something was wrong in the relationship between Ben Affleck and his young lover, actress Ana de Armas, attributing them to the separation. However, a few weeks after that, the actors, as if nothing had happened, starred together in the films “Deep Waters”, lived in the same hotel, and a new ring shone on Ana’s finger, too similar to an engagement ring. In early December, fans’ suspicions about the engagement of the couple only grew stronger, because Ana moved to the actor. But, apparently, something went badly wrong: today the world media reported about the breakup of celebrities after a year of relationship.

According to a People magazine insider, Ana and Ben broke up over the phone.

They had a lot of disputes about their future future, and in the end, they decided to part ways.

While Ana remains silent about what is happening, Ben decided to personally confirm his updated bachelor status in a rather unexpected way. Back in the summer Ben’s children made him an unusual surprise – they put Ana’s cardboard figure right on the lawn near his house. And today the paparazzi saw this very cardboard figure in a trash can next to Affleck’s house. Comments are superfluous!

As for Ana, the changes in her personal life are evidenced only by the new haircut, which she showed last Sunday in the release of the YouTube show. Ser mama es De Madre.

We will remind, for the first time about the novel of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas became known in March last year. Then the first paparazzi photos of the couple appeared on the network, taken during their recreation in Cuba and Costa Rica. Ben, 47, and Ana, 32, met on the set of Deep Waters, where they play a married couple, and became close while working together. In recent years, Armas’s career was actively going uphill, but she gained wide popularity in Hollywood., playing a Latin American nurse in Knives Out and receiving a Golden Globe nomination for this role.

Before moving to the United States, agent 007’s girlfriend was building a career in Spain, starring there in the popular youth TV series Black Lagoon. And at the beginning of her acting career, the Cuban-Spanish star was married to actor Marc Clotet for two years, with whom she broke up in 2013, and in 2018 she met with Cuban artist Alejandro Pinheiro Bello. De Armas has no children of her own yet.