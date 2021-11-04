https://ria.ru/20211103/pobeda-1757657081.html

Pobeda supported the introduction of QR codes for boarding a plane

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The low-cost airline Pobeda (part of the Aeroflot group) supports the introduction of requirements to present a QR code on coronavirus vaccination when checking in for a flight, but not when buying a ticket, a company representative told reporters. RBC newspaper wrote on Wednesday that due to the growth the number of coronavirus cases, the first two regions, Khabarovsk Territory and Kamchatka, introduce a mandatory requirement to present a QR code for vaccination when boarding a plane. But so far we are talking about flights within these regions. “We fully support the ban on registration and flight without a QR code: a person can plan his flight in advance, which will take place in 2-3 months, buy a ticket and get vaccinated by the date of departure”, – said the representative of the airline. “But if they introduce the requirement for a QR code to buy an air ticket, then this will violate the rights of citizens (those who decide to get vaccinated before the flight will be forced to buy tickets on the eve of departure and, accordingly, pay more), and will not reach the purpose of countering the spread of the virus (a person with a valid QR code will be able to buy a ticket for a distant date, when his vaccination certificate will no longer be valid), “she added.

