Political scientist suggested the consequences of the incident in the Gulf of Oman | News | News

The incident in the Gulf of Oman could be disastrous if one side makes a mistake. For the United States and Iran, which so far have been unsuccessfully trying to reach an agreement on a nuclear agreement, what happened will not have the best effect on the negotiations, Rasul Gudarzi, an expert on Iran and Latin America, told Izvestia.

“Incidents like those in the Gulf of Oman are very dangerous and cause serious concern. Any mistake on either side can result in disaster. Iran is in a very difficult position. The country has a very difficult economic situation, very high inflation. On the other hand, the US is also being pressured to return to negotiations. Perhaps incidents such as the one in the Gulf of Oman are an attempt to take a dominant position before a new round of negotiations, ”Gudrazi suggested.

He recalled that there have always been tense relations between the United States and Iran: from 1979, when the Islamic Revolution took place, during the Iran-Iraq war until American sanctions. But after former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear treaty, relations between the countries finally deteriorated.

In this context, the political scientist is confident that the incident in the Gulf may affect the course of negotiations on a nuclear agreement.

“Especially considering the statements of the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani. He said that as long as Iran does not have any guarantees from the US regarding a nuclear deal, it will not return to the negotiating table. And such incidents as in the Gulf of Oman show that Iran does not trust the United States and vice versa. And when there is no trust, but there is tension, it definitely affects the negotiations, ”the expert added.

Gudarzi noted that there are no international organizations that could act as an intermediary between the United States and Iran. They do not exist for any countries that do not want to adhere to previously reached agreements.

“We have no other strong organizations besides the UN and the Security Council. They verified and supported the nuclear deal, but the US pulled out of the deal with ease. On the other hand, Iran also had problems, ”he explained.

According to the expert, both countries themselves should want to reach an agreement. For Iran, guarantees from the United States are important, and the United States declares that it agrees to accept the agreement, but with additional clauses.

“For example, about the armed forces of Iran and activity in the region. And I do not think that the current Iranian authorities will agree to this, ”the political scientist concluded.

His colleague, military expert Igor Nikulin, during a conversation with Izvestia, added that the United States was repeatedly caught in sea robberies, but the American military can only deal with unarmed ones.

Earlier on November 3, Iranian media reported that warships of the US Fifth Fleet had stopped an Islamic republic tanker to transfer export oil to another vessel. In the attack, the US military used several helicopter gunships and ships.

On the same day, a video was released of how the forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps prevented the American military from intercepting the cargo of the republic’s oil tanker.

Sources in Washington have denied the Iranian version of events. Tehran did not provide the name of the ship or any explanation as to why the US Navy was allegedly trying to hijack the Iranian oil ship, they told AP.