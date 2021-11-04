Polkadot rises in price over the past year COINLIFE.COM

Polkadot is preparing for auctions to allocate seats for “docking blockchains”.

If November 1 is a digital asset Polkadot reached a historical maximum of $ 50.87, then on November 2 the asset continued its growth, as a result of which at the beginning of November 3 it was at the level of $ 51.21, once again updating the absolute record of its price. The previous maximum – $ 49.35 – was observed in May this year. Exactly a year ago, Polkadot cost $ 4.18 in general.

The growth is seen as the project prepares for auctions to allocate places for “docking blockchains” with the project’s main distributed ledger. The approximate date of such auctions is November 11, while the developers can draw up applications for funding from November 4.

According to Michael van der Poppe, trader of the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, the Polkadot token has a target of $ 75 in terms of technical analysis. According to the trader, the key support lines of the asset are at the values ​​of 43 and 45 dollars.

$ DOT could continue towards $ 75 if crucial levels hold. Full update here: https: //t.co/bRNj8bUUz0 pic.twitter.com/97iUBPhLFQ – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) November 1, 2021

Over the past seven days, the asset has added 12%, and currently the total amount of funds invested in such tokens exceeds $ 50.6 billion.