Premature Aging Drink Named | News | News

Sugary carbonated drinks can lead to premature aging, as they accelerate tissue aging at the cellular level.

Such data showed a study by scientists from the University of California at San Francisco, published on Tuesday, November 2. Experts studied the data of more than five thousand Americans aged 20 to 65 years. All of them had no cardiovascular diseases.

At the same time, scientists found that those participants in the experiment who drank more sugary carbonated drinks had shorter telomeres – DNA sections at the ends of chromosomes – in leukocytes. They are associated with an increased risk of chronic disease and reduced life expectancy, writes the website Eat This, Not That.

As noted by the authors of the study, with a daily consumption of 0.5 liters of sugary carbonated drink per day, you can shorten your life by 4.6 years.

“Regular consumption of sweetened carbonated drinks can affect the development of the disease not only due to the tension of metabolic control of sugar in the body, but also due to the accelerated cellular aging of tissues,” – explained one of the study authors Elissa Epel.

As Epel emphasized, the study analyzed exclusively data from adults.

Earlier, on September 6, endocrinologist-nutritionist Tatyana Bocharova said that the daily norm of sugar for an adult is 25-50 g. It is not only about sugar in its pure form, but also products where it is also contained.

So, according to the nutritionist, a fair amount of sugar is found in sauces, ketchups, canned vegetables, muesli, low-fat dairy products and breakfast cereals.

Bocharova explained that 25-30 g is about five to six tablespoons of sugar. That is, if you add two or three tablespoons to tea and coffee every day, then you can afford another 50 g of chocolate, 0.33 ml of soda or two bananas.