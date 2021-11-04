Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to perform on Oprah Winfrey Show

For the first time, the Sussex couple will personally, and not through their spokesman, tell what prompted them to abandon the privileges and obligations of members of the royal family; the broadcast is scheduled for March 7th.

Last week, the Sussex couple announced that they were expecting a second child – the addition to the family is expected in June or July. On February 16, the world media started talking about the couple again: the American television channel CBS announced a special broadcast of The Oprah Winfrey Show, completely dedicated to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

As stated in the announcement, in the first part of the “heart to heart” Duchess Meghan will talk about her arrival in the royal family, wedding, motherhood and “the experience of life under the constant pressure of public opinion.” In the second half of the program, Prince Harry will join the conversation, and the couple will talk about their private life in America and their future plans.

The Sussex couple first decided to talk about their lives a year after giving up the powers of members of the royal family – they made their last visit in this status in March 2020.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment officially on the upcoming broadcast. It is still unknown whether this TV program will be broadcast in the United Kingdom, and which TV company will agree to broadcast.