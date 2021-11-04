Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will give a great interview to Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have agreed to do a special CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey. The broadcaster announced a 90-minute “intimate conversation”, which will be shown in prime time: on Sunday, March 7 from 20:00 to 21:30.

“Winfrey will speak to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in an extensive interview covering all topics from entry into royal life, marriage, motherhood, charity, to how she deals with life under public pressure,” CBS said in a statement. they will be joined by Prince Harry and will talk about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams of a growing family. ”

This will be the couple’s first long TV interview since the engagement, and Oprah Winfrey has become the obvious choice for them: the TV presenter was a guest at their wedding in May 2018, they are friends and neighbors in the exclusive Montecito district of Santa Barbara. Winfrey is also partnering with Prince Harry to create a mental health documentary for Apple TV +.

The most interesting stories and news are now on Telegram! Subscribe to theLime channel and learn about them faster.