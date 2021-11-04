https://ria.ru/20211104/iran-1757666424.html
The clash of the Iranians with the Americans was filmed
Published a video of the confrontation between the US Navy and Iran in the Gulf of Oman – Russia news today
The clash of the Iranians with the Americans was filmed
The Iranian state television and radio company IRIB has published a video of the confrontation between the US Navy and the Iranian IRGC in the Gulf of Oman. RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021
2021-11-04T02: 26
2021-11-04T02: 26
2021-11-04T02: 26
in the world
USA
Iran
U.S. Department of Defense
us navy
John Kirby
Gulf of Oman
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/04/1757666402_0:588:330_1920x0_80_0_0_87113b2d46445d3e90ee2e934b29423c.jpg
MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Iranian state broadcaster IRIB posted a video of a standoff between the U.S. Navy and the Iranian IRGC in the Gulf of Oman. Iranian Tasnim reported earlier that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy prevented the US from seizing a tanker on Wednesday. According to the report, American ships hijacked a tanker carrying Iranian oil, transferred fuel to another tanker and sent it in an unknown direction, after which Iranian sailors intercepted it and sent it into the territorial waters of the republic. tanker, as well as maneuvers of ships of both countries. The video features two US Navy destroyers of the “Arlie Burke” type, American and Iranian helicopters and combat boats and ships of the IRGC. At one point, the IRGC Navy does not allow the destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG-68) from The Iranian military is aiming large-caliber machine guns at the American ship. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby previously called the accusations from Tehran ridiculous and said that the United States was not going to hijack the ship.
https://ria.ru/20211029/sanktsii-1756900316.html
USA
Iran
Gulf of Oman
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/04/1757666402_23 0:463:330_1920x0_80_0_0_ef6217bdd8c4d0b587610d6953f5a264.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, united states, iran, united states defense, united states navy, john kirby, gulf of oman
Published a video of the confrontation between the US Navy and Iran in the Gulf of Oman
Iranian Tasnim reported earlier that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) naval forces on Wednesday prevented the seizure of the tanker by the United States. According to the report, American ships hijacked a tanker carrying Iranian oil, transferred fuel to another tanker and sent it in an unknown direction, after which Iranian sailors intercepted it and sent it to the territorial waters of the republic.
The footage published by IRIB shows the landing of the Iranian military on the tanker, as well as the maneuvers of the ships of both countries. The video features two US Navy destroyers of the Arleigh Burke class, American and Iranian helicopters and combat boats and ships of the IRGC.
At one point, the IRGC Navy does not allow the destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG-68) to approach the tanker, blocking its path, while the Iranian military is sending large-caliber machine guns to the American ship.
October 29, 05:11 PM
US imposed new sanctions against Iran