Published a video of the confrontation between the US Navy and Iran in the Gulf of Oman

The Iranian state television and radio company IRIB has published a video of the confrontation between the US Navy and the Iranian IRGC in the Gulf of Oman. RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Iranian state broadcaster IRIB posted a video of a standoff between the U.S. Navy and the Iranian IRGC in the Gulf of Oman. Iranian Tasnim reported earlier that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy prevented the US from seizing a tanker on Wednesday. According to the report, American ships hijacked a tanker carrying Iranian oil, transferred fuel to another tanker and sent it in an unknown direction, after which Iranian sailors intercepted it and sent it into the territorial waters of the republic. tanker, as well as maneuvers of ships of both countries. The video features two US Navy destroyers of the “Arlie Burke” type, American and Iranian helicopters and combat boats and ships of the IRGC. At one point, the IRGC Navy does not allow the destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG-68) from The Iranian military is aiming large-caliber machine guns at the American ship. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby previously called the accusations from Tehran ridiculous and said that the United States was not going to hijack the ship.

