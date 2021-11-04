Pushkov ridiculed photos of Zelensky and Biden from the climate conference | News | News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy glared at American leader Joe Biden as if this was the happiest moment in his life. This opinion was expressed on Thursday, November 4, by Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov in his Telegram channel.

Thus, he commented on a joint photo of the leaders of the two countries from the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. The picture was published in Twitter Zelensky.

“Zelensky glared at Biden so much, his face expresses such genuine delight, as if this is the happiest moment in his life. And, perhaps, to see Biden is the highest happiness for him? After all, everyone has it – his own … “- wrote Pushkov.

The day before, the Daily Mail wrote that Zelenskiy had “cornered” Biden at the COP26 summit in Glasgow. It was noted that the meeting of the leaders was not indicated in Biden’s public schedule, but Zelensky did not miss the opportunity to speak with a colleague.

On November 2, the presidents of the United States and Ukraine met on the sidelines of the COP26 summit in Glasgow. As Zelensky specified, the situation in Donbass was discussed. The United States continues to support territorial integrity and reforms in Ukraine, he added.

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader did not attend the session of the summit’s climate conference, at which he was supposed to speak. According to the Ukrainian foreign minister, Kiev warned that Zelenskiy would not make it to the event in time.