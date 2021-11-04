Pushkov ridiculed the joint photo of Zelensky and Biden – Gazeta.ru

Member of the Federation Council of Russia Alexei Pushkov said in his Telegram channelthat in the joint photo of the Presidents of the United States and Ukraine, Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky, the latter looks too happy, and one gets the feeling that his face expresses “genuine delight.”

Prior to this, heads of state Biden and Zelensky met on the sidelines of the climate summit in Glasgow.

“Zelensky glared at Biden so much, his face expresses such genuine delight, as if this is the happiest moment in his life. And maybe seeing Biden is the highest happiness for him? ” – wrote Pushkov.

He drew attention to the fact that each person has “his own happiness.”

Pushkov attached a photo to the post, which shows the moment of the handshake of Zelensky and Biden.

The 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is being held from 1 to 12 November 2021 in Glasgow.

Earlier it became known that Zelensky and Biden discussed the situation in Donbass.