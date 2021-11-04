Pushkov ridiculed Zelensky, who “glared” at Biden

Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov commented on the joint photo of US and Ukrainian Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Zelensky. The photo was taken during the COP26 climate conference recently held in Glzago, Scotland.

Earlier, Zelensky posted on his Twitter a message that he had met on the sidelines of the Biden summit and discussed the security situation in Donbass with him. He also posted a corresponding photo.

Pid hour rozmovi z @POTUS a safe situation in Donbas was discussed at Glasgow. ?? to promote the development of the territorial integrity and reform in ??. pic.twitter.com/PlkOmDJngZ – Volodymyr Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) November 2, 2021

“Zelensky glared at Biden so much, his face expresses such genuine delight, as if this is the happiest moment in his life,” Pushkov wrote on his Telegram channel, suggesting that perhaps Zelensky’s chance to see the US President is the highest happiness.

Note that Zelensky never spoke at the session on the second day of the summit. The event was moderated by the US President’s Special Envoy for Climate Affairs and ex-Secretary of State John Kerry.

The first group included Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Zelensky was supposed to perform in the second group, but when Kerry invited him to the stage, the President of Ukraine simply was not in the hall.

During the summit, Biden himself reproached the leaders of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, for the absence of the leaders of Russia and China, while speaking about Russia, the US president said that the tundra was “burning” in the Russian Federation.

Also read: “The State Duma diagnosed Biden after the words about the” burning tundra “