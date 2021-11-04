Putin and Lukashenko approve 28 union programs at a meeting of the Supreme State Council – International panorama

Prior to this, the document was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I see that your signature is under the decree, all the members of the Supreme State Council. If you don’t mind, I will sign the decree. But everyone will be responsible, not only me,” Lukashenka said.

The event with the participation of the leaders was held via video link. As a result, a new military doctrine, a concept of the migration policy of the Union State and other decisions were also approved. State Secretary of the Union State Dmitry Mezentsev presented the prepared documents to the leaders, after which the meeting participants approved their approval. They will be signed later in the working order.

As reported on the Kremlin’s website, the list of approved documents also includes a decree on awarding the Union State Prize in the field of science and technology. Earlier, the press service of the President of the Russian Federation noted that the award will be presented for the first time; Russian and Belarusian scientists and specialists will be able to receive it.

In addition, a resolution was approved on the results of trade and economic cooperation between the Russian Federation and Belarus for 2020 and January – June 2021, as well as a resolution “On the implementation of decisions of the Supreme State Council of the Union State.”

About documents

The documents have been prepared for the economic integration of Russia and Belarus within the framework of the Union State. For example, the decree covers 28 integration sectoral programs that are aimed at unifying the laws of the two countries in various areas of the economy, leveling the conditions for business, building common financial and energy markets, and transport space. Also among the goals is the formation and implementation of a common industrial and agricultural policy.

The preparation of a new Military Doctrine of the Union State, as Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu previously noted, was the result of military threats, as well as political and economic pressure from Western countries. According to the head of the RF Ministry of Defense, in such conditions, the pursuit of a coordinated military policy, cooperation in the development of the armed forces, an increase in the level of coherence of combat training, as well as the mutual use of military infrastructure facilities are of particular relevance for Russia and Belarus.

Implementation of union programs

Lukashenko asked the members of the Supreme State Council of the Union State and the governments of Belarus and the Russian Federation to ensure the practical implementation of union programs. “We have approved a large-scale package of integration documents. They are aimed at strengthening the economic potential of the two countries. I ask the members of the GCC, governments and parliaments, the Standing Committee [Союзного государства] to ensure, within its competence, the practical implementation of union programs and adopted decisions, “Lukashenko said at a meeting of the Supreme State Council.

According to him, 25 years after the signing of the agreement on the formation of the community of Belarus and Russia, the parties “are taking another important step on the path of union building.” Lukashenka noted that a separate topic in union construction is the protection of citizens’ interests. Belarus and Russia, he stressed, have achieved the most significant results precisely in pursuing a coordinated social policy that ensures a dignified life and free human development.

Putin, in turn, said that the integration documents signed at the end of the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State are a serious step that is not related to the internal political situation within the countries, but is aimed at the prosperity of people. “The agreements that were reached by our governments in the previous period of time and which we formalized today by signing the documents for which we have gathered is a serious step forward, and it is absolutely not connected with the internal political agendas in our countries,” Putin said.

He stressed that this step “is associated with the need to function effectively <...> economies and create competitive advantages in order to increase the efficiency <...> of work, which ultimately aims to improve the well-being of our citizens.”

The head of the Russian state thanked Lukashenko and the governments of the two countries for the “difficult, multi-vector” work done. Putin made a special emphasis on the fact that, against the background of losses associated with the spread of coronavirus in the economy, in the social sphere all over the world, one of the tools for overcoming this crisis and the most effective tool for overcoming it is the joining of efforts of countries located close to each other, which follow the path of cooperation of their efforts in the field of the economy as a whole, in the field of individual industries, looking for solutions, including through integration.

“This is happening all over the world <...> in Southeast Asia, Africa, South America, Central and North America – everywhere, including in Europe,” Putin said, complaining that “in many areas of this integration, we are lagging behind in the post-Soviet space. ” “We are not making full use of those opportunities, those competitive advantages that we have inherited since the times of the Soviet Union. I mean the common infrastructure, common energy, the Russian language, which is unifying and allows us to easily communicate with each other. states, we have advanced, of course, further than on other tracks, “- said Putin.

The Russian leader noted that such a varied-speed integration is, to one degree or another, inherent in almost all integration associations. “There is nothing special here. And the fact that we have moved forward, Alexander Grigorievich said, only says that we are setting a good example for our partners in the EAEU, in other structures in the post-Soviet space,” Putin concluded.