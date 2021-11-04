https://ria.ru/20211104/doktrina-1757731845.html

Putin and Lukashenko approved the Military doctrine of the Union State

2021-11-04T18: 31

2021-11-04T18: 31

2021-11-04T19: 04

union state

vladimir putin

Belarus

Alexander Lukashenko

Russia

SEVASTOPOL, November 4 – RIA Novosti. The Presidents of Russia and Belarus Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko approved the Military Doctrine of the Union State and the Concept of the migration policy of the two countries. The documents were adopted on Thursday at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, which took place via video communication. “It is proposed to adopt the submitted decision. Vladimir Vladimirovich, do you have any comments or objections?” Lukashenka asked. Putin shook his head with a smile. The Belarusian leader asked the Secretary of State of the Union State Dmitry Mezentsev to provide the documents approved at the meeting for signing on a routine basis in accordance with the existing practice. the region of changes in the military-political situation. The concept of the migration policy of the Union State, as reported by Mezentsev, will determine the directions of the activities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, security agencies, border services, foreign affairs agencies in the field of migration, taking into account the new realities of increasing migration flows.

