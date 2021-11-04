https://ria.ru/20211104/dekret-1757729282.html
Putin and Lukashenko signed a decree of the Union State
The Presidents of Russia and Belarus Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko signed an integration decree of the Union State. RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Presidents of Russia and Belarus Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko signed an integration decree of the Union State. “I see, Putin signed, and I will sign,” Lukashenko said at an online meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State. The decree approves all 28 union programs approved in September, as well as the main directions of the implementation of the provisions of the Treaty on the creation of the SG for 2021-2023. As Putin emphasized, the signing of the decree on integration is a step forward, which benefits the residents of both countries and is not related to the internal political situation. In addition, the leaders adopted the concept of migration policy and approved the military doctrine. As Lukashenka noted during the meeting, the states intend to strengthen the regional grouping of troops, which already serves as a reliable shield. The programs for the Union State envisage the integration of currency systems, general principles of levying indirect taxes, the fight against terrorism, mutual access to government procurement and government orders. In addition, macroeconomic policy will become unified, countries will integrate payment systems and harmonize monetary policy, form joint oil and gas markets, etc. Russia and Belarus signed an agreement on the creation of the Union State on December 8, 1999. By the 20th anniversary of the document, a working group was created to develop industry roadmaps. Then Moscow and Minsk reformatted them into union integration programs. Most of them are calculated until 2025, some until 2027. Both Moscow and Minsk have repeatedly stressed that the union programs do not contain political issues related to the loss of sovereignty.
