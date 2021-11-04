https://ria.ru/20211104/putin-1757721043.html
Putin spoke about the readiness of the Russian people to defend the fatherland
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a speech in Sevastopol, said that the willingness to defend and defend the fatherland is in the character of the Russian people. RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021
SEVASTOPOL, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a speech in Sevastopol, said that the willingness to defend and defend the fatherland is in the character of the Russian people. Happy National Unity Day.
