Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Sevastopol today during his working trip. Independent political analyst Dmitry Oreshkin said on the air of Echo of Moscow that the president is using the National Unity Day to re-emphasize the importance of the annexation of Crimea.

“First, here we need to remind about ourselves. Secondly, to use this new holiday, which should consolidate public support for the course chosen by Vladimir Putin. And, thirdly, it is clear that this is the most advantageous point on the geographical map, where he should be grateful for Crimea-Nash, “he said.

Oreshkin noted that the topic of Crimea has now cooled down, and now the president is expected to take more constructive actions in the field of health care and the fight against coronavirus, as well as in the fight against poverty.

“This is not a very good phenomenon because it means that there are no more positive points on the vertical roadmap. Once again, riding the wave of popular enthusiasm associated with Crimea-Nash is a rather meager idea, because the topic has already cooled down. And from the first person, more constructive action is now expected in the field of health care with covid, in the field of poverty alleviation. And we are again offered to admire the 2014 sparkling yeast drink, ”he said.