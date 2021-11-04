https://ria.ru/20211104/ukraina-1757698810.html

Rada deputy at the meeting showed an indecent gesture to the head of Zelensky’s office

KIEV, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Expelled from the faction of the Ukrainian pro-presidential party Servant of the People, Geo Leros, during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, showed an indecent gesture to the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, who was present in the parliamentary hall. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his head of office arrived at parliament on Thursday morning to to nominate a candidate for the post of Minister of Defense according to their quota. Former Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Reznikov was elected to this post. During the consideration of the issue, Leros began to publicly insult the president and the head of his office from the rostrum of parliament. The speaker of the Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk made a remark to him, after which he asked him to turn off the microphone. After that, Leros showed an indecent gesture towards the head of Zelensky’s office who was sitting in the hall. Later, Leros explained that he had shown the gesture not only to Yermak, but also to Zelensky. “They are flesh of flesh. Two funny dictators. Such are Lukashenka at minimum wages, the main corrupt officials and ridicule in the country who continue to usurp power,” he said. assess and make a decision on the behavior of the people’s deputy Geo Leros during his speech from the parliamentary rostrum. By law, he can be suspended from parliament for five plenary days.

