Relations between Russia and the United States have sunk into “crickets” against the backdrop of a burning tundra. Commentary by Georgy Bovt

Is this absurd controversy a clear reflection of the current relationship between Moscow and Washington, and are there signs of improvement?

Georgy Bovt. Photo: Mikhail Fomichev / Reuters

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov reminded Biden of the fires in the United States in response to a phrase the American president uttered during his speech before the climate summit in Glasgow, when he said that Putin “literally has tundra on fire.” To this, Peskov noted that forest fires in many countries are a consequence of climate change. “The tundra is really on fire, but let’s not forget that forests are burning in California, Turkey and other parts of the world,” said Peskov. In doing so, he also reacted to Biden’s criticism of the fact that Vladimir Putin did not attend the UN conference on climate change in Glasgow.

According to Peskov, Putin can tell Biden about the actions in the field of climate, which Russia is taking, “when the next communication with the presidents takes place, about the expediency of which an understanding has been reached.”

When it comes to the current relations between Russia and the United States, many pay attention to the smallest nuances, even to the abandoned individual phrases, due to the lack of important meaningful information. So, speaking at the climate summit in Glasgow, Biden criticized Russia and China for a couple for the fact that their leaders did not come to participate in person, seeing in this weakening of “global leadership.” At the same time, it so happened that Biden was almost the first to inform the world about the fires in the Russian tundra, despite the strong but dry frosts that were established there. And contrary to normal weather at this time, no snow. However, this was followed by several softening remarks about Xi Jinping, who had not left China at all since January 2020. The remark about the burning Russian tundra also did not result in a portion of another angry skirmish.

An unexpected episode, which gives rise to faint hope that Moscow and Washington are still looking for ways to normalize relations, was the previously unannounced visit to Moscow of the head of the CIA, William Burns, who met with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev. The details of the meeting were not reported.

This is not the first time that Patrushev has acted as an important channel of communication at a high level between Moscow and Washington, pushing aside the Foreign Ministry in this area. And William Burns, who served as ambassador in Moscow from 2005 to 2008, is almost the best specialist on Russia in the current administration. He also carried out other delicate instructions from the president. In particular, he flew to Kabul during the withdrawal of American troops from there for negotiations with the Taliban. At the same time, Burns flew to Moscow a short time after the visit of Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland. The fact that such high-level contacts have become more frequent in recent months may serve as a reason for the cautious hope that bilateral relations have already reached the bottom and they have nowhere else to fall.

In the American press, with references to rumors from the administration, they write that Burns could discuss in Moscow, in particular, cybersecurity issues. Recently, Washington gave Russia the names of hackers believed to be in Russia, as well as details of their activities against America. And now the White House is waiting for a reaction. Including in the form of arrests.

During Burns’s visit, North Korea, Iran and Afghanistan could be discussed, where there are points of contact and some mutual understanding. Washington, in particular, is generally positive about Moscow’s role in negotiations on the possibility of Iran returning to the terms of the “nuclear deal,” from which the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew. In addition, Burns, although not advertising it, may be participating in these negotiations with Tehran.

The American media are also wondering whether Burns could have raised the issue of the so-called “Havana syndrome” in Moscow, which first manifested itself in two dozen American diplomats and CIA officers in Cuba at the end of 2016 in the form of mental disorders. The nature of this phenomenon, in which some researchers saw some results of the effect on the brain of a certain radiation, while others did not notice anything of the kind, has not yet been established for certain.

It has not even been established whether any external influence of a similar order was reliable in cases of disorders similar to Havana in other countries. In Vietnam, India, Georgia, China, Poland, Taiwan, Serbia, Colombia, Russia and even on the territory of the United States itself – in Washington, wherever American diplomats have complained of similar disorders. Or is it just a kind of collective psychosis? In total, more than 200 US diplomatic personnel stationed abroad have complained of psychosomatic and even mental disorders, described in a rather large aggregate as “Havana syndrome”.

The House of Representatives of Congress, just in case, is already preparing a bill on sanctions against those who may be involved in the mysterious attacks, presumably with the help of microwave weapons. In early October, Biden signed into law a law on financial and medical assistance to victims of the Havana Syndrome.

Earlier, the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, more than once ridiculed the State Department for the fact that from year to year he “churned out news without proof” about a conspiracy allegedly connected with the so-called “Havana syndrome”. Mentioning at the same time the most amusing version, and it really appeared at the beginning among the investigators – that the reason was some crickets that made sounds of a certain frequency.

As for a meeting between the two presidents, the possibility of which the representatives of the Kremlin admitted even before the end of this year, the White House has not yet confirmed in any way even that such is on the foreseeable agenda. Perhaps those mysterious “crickets” that wave impulses drip onto the brain of American diplomats know more about it? Or is this story with crickets just evidence of the absurdity in our relationship, to which we have sunk?

