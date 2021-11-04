Residents of Istanbul put a bag on the head of an American sailor | News | News

Residents of Istanbul asked the American military who had nailed in the country to leave Turkey, but the appeals did not have the proper effect, then the citizens of Turkey put a bag on the head of the US sailor. Corresponding footage published in Twitter Thursday, November 4th.

In the video, you can see that the American soldier was wearing a black jacket and jeans, and a backpack hung on his back. However, on the streets of Istanbul, unknown persons approached him and urged him, together with other military personnel, to leave the country, calling them aggressors.

As a result, the Turkish citizens decided to put a bag on the head of the US sailor. The military man, in turn, tried to escape.

At the same time, the men who participated in the incident later explained that in this way they oppose the American military on the territory of their country.

Earlier, on November 1, it became known that the USS Sixth Fleet ship Mount Whitney headed to the Black Sea to conduct operations with the allies in the alliance. En route to its destination, the flagship stopped in Istanbul to later join the USS Porter, which was already in the Black Sea.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting in Sochi on defense issues, announced the possibility of seeing an American ship through binoculars or the sight of defense equipment. Moscow will respond to attempts to break the strategic parity adequately to the situation, the Russian leader added.

Whereas on November 3, the USS Mount Whitney entered the Black Sea, sailing from Istanbul, along the Bosphorus. Later, the forces and means of the Russian Black Sea Fleet began to control the actions of the ship.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the alliance is seeing a growing Russian presence. According to him, NATO is responding to this with a growing presence in the region, while at the same time increasing its participation in airspace protection, on land and at sea. At the same time, the secretary general indicated that there is no direct military threat from Russia to the Baltic countries.

According to the Montreux Convention, any warship of countries that do not have access to the Black Sea cannot stay there for more than 21 days.