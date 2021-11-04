Rome Film Festival ends in Italy – Culture

ROME, October 24. / TASS /. The European premiere of the Marvel Comics adaptation of “The Eternals” by Chinese-American director Chloe Zhao has concluded the 16th Rome International Film Festival on Sunday.

The blockbuster stars Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington. Zhao was awarded the Golden Lion of St. Mark in Venice in 2020, and an Oscar in April 2021 for the film Nomadland with Francis McDormand.

According to the organizers of the show on Sunday, the Film Festival Audience Prize was awarded to the Spanish director Marcel Barrena’s film “Mediterranean” (Mediterr neo), which tells about the work of rescuers helping migrants who are trying to reach the shores of Europe. The film is based on the story of Oscar Camps, founder and leader of the Spanish non-governmental organization Proactiva Open Arms. The reward involves a monetary reward. In total, 23 paintings took part in the official competition.

In addition, different tapes were featured in the accompanying sections. Thus, the famous American director, Oscar winner Oliver Stone presented two projects at once. Exactly 30 years after the release of his 1991 film John F. Kennedy. Shots in Dallas, he returns to the story of the assassination of US President Kennedy in a documentary miniseries in which he again tries to answer many questions. Stone, who shares the version of the conspiracy, expressed the hope that the current American leader Joe Biden will reopen an investigation into the circumstances of the 1963 tragedy. Based on the series, an abbreviated film version of The Return of John F. Kennedy: Through the Looking Glass was created, which was also shown in Rome.

In addition, Stone presented a documentary film “Kazakh. History of the Golden Man” (Qazaq. History of The Golden Man), which is based on an interview with the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. In September 2016, Stone finished work on a film about Russian President Vladimir Putin. In Russia and the world, its premiere took place on June 12, 2017.

Honorary Festival Prizes for Contribution to Cinematography were awarded to renowned American directors Quentin Tarantino and Tim Burton. Both directors held creative meetings as part of the show, as did another Oscar-winner – Mexican Alfonso Cuaron.