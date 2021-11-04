Roszdravnadzor demanded from its territorial offices to inform the UK about opponents of vaccination

Special attention in the department was asked to pay to doctors who oppose vaccination, – reports the publication “Medical Bulletin”.

Aleksey Erlikh, a cardiologist at the City Clinical Hospital No. 29, noted in an interview with Echo of Moscow that, with all the advantages of vaccination, such a measure is wrong and even criminal.

“This measure is idiotic, stupid, bad, and rather criminal, because if a doctor, having any medical opinion, expresses it publicly or to his patients, then this is the business of the doctor and the medical community, not the prosecutor’s office.

This is exactly the same as punishing doctors for their other medical judgments, for the fact that the doctor prescribed not those drugs that Roszdravnadzor recommends, but those that he considers necessary in his opinion. This is stupidity and harm, no matter how useful vaccination is. “, – he said.

Ehrlich added that he is not aware of cases where doctors globally opposed vaccination.

According to the scientific journal, the head of Roszdravnadzor Alla Samoilova wrote a letter with this request to the Investigative Committee. She proposes to punish citizens who participate in the anti-vaccination campaign under a criminal article for publicly disseminating false information.

The maximum punishment that violators can face is 5 years in prison. The head physician of one of the regional hospitals told “Medical Bulletin” that at a meeting in the Ministry of Health previously discussed sanctions against opponents of vaccination.

In the department, according to the physician, even then, as he put it, they were tough. On Tuesday, the Roszdravnadzor branch in the Rostov region sent five statements to the local prosecutor’s office. According to the Kommersant newspaper, they contain complaints about publications about the dangers of vaccinations against coronavirus infection.

The Russian authorities admit that the rate of vaccination is insufficient, the level of herd immunity has not yet reached 50%.