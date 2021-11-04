Roszdravnadzor instructed its territorial offices to look for anti-vaccinations and complain about them to the prosecutor’s office

Roszdravnadzor instructed its territorial bodies to identify citizens who take part in the anti-vaccination campaign and report them to the prosecutor’s office and investigative bodies. The corresponding document was signed by the head of the department Alla Samoilova, Medvestnik reports. It was instructed to pay special attention to health workers promoting the refusal of vaccinations. Such activities, as stated in the letter, may fall under criminal articles on the public dissemination of knowingly false information. The punishment under this article is up to five years in prison.

According to an October poll by the Levada Center *, declared a “foreign agent” in Russia, 45% of Russians do not want to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Almost two-thirds of the country’s population agree with the statement that covid is not a natural disease, but a new form of biological weapon.

Musician Andrei Makarevich on the air of “Echo” expressed the opinion that the Russians do not want to be vaccinated because of distrust in the actions of the authorities. Andrei Makarevich added that the acquisition of fake vaccination certificates is a serious criminal offense.

* “Levada Center” is an NGO recognized as a foreign agent.