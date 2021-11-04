Roszdravnadzor obliged its employees to report anti-vaccinations to law enforcement agencies. In Yakutia, anti-axers will be searched through social networks

Special attention will be paid to health workers who are opposed to vaccination.

Roszdravnadzor instructed its territorial bodies to inform the Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor’s Office about anti-vaccinations, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the Medvestnik portal.

According to the portal, the corresponding document was signed by the head of Roszdravnadzor Alla Samoilova.

The agency demanded that its employees identify citizens “actively spreading knowingly false information about the dangers of vaccination” against COVID-19 and participating in the anti-vaccination campaign. It is noted that special attention should be paid to doctors who are opponents of vaccination.

“Within three days, Roszdravnadzor must be notified in writing about the transfer of information to the prosecutor’s office or regional investigative bodies,” the material says.

Update. According to the head of the territorial body of Roszdravnadzor in Yakutia, Yevgeny Innokentiev, anti-vaccine health workers will be monitored in social networks and on signals from citizens. “Our territorial body will track anti-vaccination medical workers on social networks or by requests and signals from citizens who can report if the doctor dissuaded from being vaccinated against a new coronavirus infection,” Innokentiev explained. According to him, the federal Roszdravnadzor should soon receive instructions and recommendations on how to monitor the tracking of participants in the anti-vaccination campaign.

It is proposed to punish anti-axers under Articles 207.1 and 207.2 on the public dissemination of false publicly significant information with grave consequences.

Art. 207.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation provides for criminal liability for public dissemination under the guise of reliable messages of knowingly false information about circumstances posing a threat to the life and safety of citizens, and (or) about measures taken to ensure the safety of the population and territories, methods and methods of protection from these circumstances. The maximum penalty for committing this crime is restriction of freedom for up to three years. Art. 207.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation provides for criminal liability for public dissemination of knowingly false socially significant information, which entailed grave consequences. If the specified act entailed, through negligence, harm to human health, then the offender faces a punishment of up to three years in prison. If the act entailed, by negligence, the death of a person or other grave consequences, then the punishment may be up to five years in prison.

Penalty for evading vaccination

Corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, virologist Alexander Lukashev, in turn, proposed to introduce a fine for refusing to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

The scientist recalled that during a pandemic, the health care system is experiencing a serious financial burden, and the reluctance to get vaccinated only aggravates the situation. According to him, the treatment of one patient with COVID-19 costs about 200 thousand rubles, and the indirect damage can be about half a million.

“In such a situation, I think it is quite reasonable to take some financial measures to increase vaccination coverage,” the expert noted.

“It’s almost impossible to convince you”

It is almost impossible to convince a person who has decided that he will not be vaccinated against the coronavirus, he will look everywhere for information that supports his decision, said Nikolai Malyshev, professor, doctor of medical sciences, infectious disease doctor.

“It is almost impossible to convince this person, because on the same Internet he will look for all those data, all those articles and reports that confirm his anti-vaccination point of view,” the expert said.

He added that persuading the state to get vaccinated is good, “but still it’s time to say from the highest authorities that vaccination is voluntary, but in some cases it is mandatory.”

