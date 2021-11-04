Roszdravnadzor ordered to report anti-vaccination in the UK and the prosecutor’s office

Roszdravnadzor instructed the territorial authorities to inform the investigating authorities and the prosecutor’s office about citizens who take part in the anti-vaccination campaign. The department asks to pay special attention to health workers who oppose vaccination. This is reported by the Medvestnik edition, which has a copy of the letter.

Roszdravnadzor departments have been instructed to identify citizens whose activities “have signs of violations” under Articles 207.1 and 207.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The first article presupposes punishment for public dissemination of knowingly false information about circumstances that pose a threat to the life and safety of citizens. The second – for the public dissemination of knowingly false socially significant information, which entailed grave consequences. For these violations, punishment is possible in the form of imprisonment for up to three years. Territorial authorities are obliged to notify Roszdravnadzor in writing about the transfer of information to the prosecutor’s office or regional investigative authorities within three days.

The document was signed by the head of Roszdravnadzor Alla Samoilova, its authenticity was confirmed to the publication by the press service of the department. Medvestnik’s source said that this letter appeared after a meeting of the operational headquarters of the Ministry of Health. It discussed measures to counter the anti-vaccination movement, and “the Ministry of Health was tough.”