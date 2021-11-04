Roszdravnadzor will begin to identify active anti-vaccination patients | News | News

Roszdravnadzor will identify doctors and citizens who are calling for the refusal of vaccination. The head of the department, Alla Samoilova, instructed to write a statement against them to the Investigative Committee of Russia and the prosecutor’s office. On Wednesday, November 3, the portal 66.ru reports with reference to the press secretary of the supervisory service Olga Maleva.

According to the order, the heads of the territorial bodies of Roszdravnadzor must track people “taking part in the anti-vaccination campaign and actively disseminating deliberately false information about the dangers of vaccination against a new coronavirus infection.”

As the head of the supervisory agency noted, such actions fall under two articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – 207.1 and 207.2.

Article 207.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (public dissemination of knowingly false information about circumstances posing a threat to the life and safety of citizens) provides for a penalty ranging from a fine of 300 thousand rubles to restriction of freedom for up to three years. Guilty under Art. 207.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (public dissemination of deliberately false socially significant information, which entailed grave consequences) faces a fine of 700 thousand rubles, correctional or forced labor, or imprisonment up to three years. If, as a result of the act, a person’s death occurs, the punishment can reach five years in a colony.

Earlier, on November 2, the EU became interested in the investigation of the falsification of covid certificates in the Russian Federation. The EU Delegation said that they expect certain measures from the authorities to suppress this phenomenon.

The distribution of fake documents in the EU – Russian QR codes or digital COVID certificates of the European Union – is illegal and punishable. Kaspersky Lab reported about fraudulent sales of European electronic certificates of vaccination against coronavirus on the darknet.

The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the fact that the European Union expects Russia to suppress such phenomena, said that any forgery of documents should be punished by law, forgery of vaccination certificates has become a matter of particular concern for law enforcement agencies in the Russian Federation. According to the Kremlin spokesman, the fake certificates will not complicate the possible mutual recognition of these documents.

Large-scale vaccination in Russia has been taking place since January. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites of stopcoronavirus.rf and access vsem.rf, as well as by the hashtag # We are together. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.