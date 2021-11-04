https://ria.ru/20211104/sotrudnichestvo-1757670060.html

Russia and China discussed the Iranian nuclear issue

Russia and China discussed the Iranian nuclear issue – RIA Novosti, 11/04/2021

Russia and China discussed the Iranian nuclear issue

Deputy Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation and the PRC Sergey Ryabkov and Ma Zhaoxu held a telephone conversation on Wednesday, during which they agreed to strengthen the strategic cooperation of the two … RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

2021-11-04T06: 12

2021-11-04T06: 12

2021-11-04T06: 12

in the world

China

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China

Iranian foreign ministry

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (CAP)

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/0d/1584427968_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9614da8d323d1eb039012b5a8d80181b.jpg

BEIJING, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation and the PRC Sergey Ryabkov and Ma Zhaoxu held a telephone conversation on Wednesday, during which they agreed to strengthen strategic cooperation between the two countries and jointly promote the settlement of the Iranian nuclear problem politically and diplomatically. “Deputy Foreign Minister of the PRC Ma Zhaoxu held a telephone conversation on November 3 with the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov, the parties exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear issue and reached a broad consensus, “the statement reads following the conversation posted on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry. During the conversation, the diplomats stressed that the current situation with the Iranian atom is at an important stage , and all parties should make joint efforts to facilitate the early resumption of negotiations on a return to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). as well as as possible rather, get the JCPOA back on track. ”In 2015, the UK, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, France and Iran concluded a JCPOA. The deal included the lifting of sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran’s nuclear program as a guarantor of Tehran’s non-receipt of nuclear weapons. In May 2018, then-US President Donald Trump decided to unilaterally withdraw and reinstate tough sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a phased reduction in its obligations under the agreement, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and uranium enrichment levels. Negotiations are underway to restore the JCPOA and lift US sanctions on Iran on June 20, the sixth round ended. According to Mikhail Ulyanov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to international organizations in Vienna, the work to restore the deal has been completed by almost 90%, there are still political moments related to the obligations of the United States and how Washington will comply with them in the future. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that negotiations will resume in the fall, as the government of the new President Ibrahim Raisi, who won the elections in June, is to be finally formed in Iran.

https://ria.ru/20211101/iran-1757204928.html

https://ria.ru/20211103/postpred-1757658497.html

China

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/0d/1584427968_161-0:2892:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5d9a182a303adc355c1fc3bb04b1adbe.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, china, ministry of foreign affairs, Iranian ministry of foreign affairs, joint comprehensive plan of action (cfd), russia