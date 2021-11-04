https://ria.ru/20211104/ikona-1757618501.html

Russia celebrates the Day of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God

The Russian Orthodox Church on Thursday celebrates the day of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God, with which believers largely associate the deliverance of Moscow and Russia from the Poles

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Orthodox Church on Thursday celebrates the day of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God, with which believers largely associate the deliverance of Moscow and Russia from the Poles in 1612. The Kazan Icon of the Mother of God is one of the most revered and popular in Russia. And in the church calendar, two holidays are dedicated to her at once. The first is celebrated on July 21st. It is timed to coincide with the day of the miraculous acquisition of the image in Kazan in 1579. Then the city was almost completely destroyed by fire. But on one of the ashes an icon of the Virgin was found, untouched by fire. The second holiday dedicated to the Kazan image was established by the Church in honor of the liberation of Moscow from the Polish invaders in 1612. One of the revered copies of this icon was in the militia of Minin and Pozharsky. Before the decisive assault, the militia of the Russian army prayed all night in front of the shrine. It is to the Mother of God that believers attribute help in the decisive battle on November 4 and the liberation of Moscow from the Polish invaders. In honor of the victory, Prince Pozharsky erected a temple of the Kazan Icon on Red Square in the 1630s. The list of the miraculous icon was kept there for almost 300 years. Today it is located in the Epiphany Cathedral in Moscow. At first, celebrations in memory of the events of 1612 were held only in the capital. But after 1649, at the behest of Tsar Alexei Mikhailovich, the holiday began to be celebrated throughout the Russian kingdom. Nowadays, a secular holiday has joined the church celebration. Since 2005, November 4 has been celebrating National Unity Day in Russia, while believers venerate the icon of Our Lady of Kazan as an intercessor from various troubles. All those who need help and support turn to her in their prayers.

