Russia expelled Dutch journalist from country due to two fines

Tom Vennink

Photo author, Tom Vennink / Facebook

Russia has canceled the residence permit for the correspondent of the Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant in Moscow, Tom Vennink, and banned him from entering the country until 2025. The journalist left for the Netherlands.

The newspaper reported that the reason for the expulsion of Vennink was two administrative violations: in November 2019, he was fined for untimely reporting of a change of residence, and in January 2020, the journalist was fined for an uncoordinated visit to Chukotka.

“In previous years, such administrative offenses have never been an obstacle to the renewal of a residence permit,” said the editor-in-chief of the publication, Peter Klock.

Vennink, who has worked in Moscow for de Volkskrant since 2015, has been trying to renew his journalistic accreditation since the beginning of autumn. Last week it was extended only for seven weeks without any explanation, the journalist himself said.

