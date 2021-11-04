Russia expelled Dutch journalist from country due to two fines

6 hours ago

Photo author, Tom Vennink / Facebook

Russia has canceled the residence permit for the correspondent of the Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant in Moscow, Tom Vennink, and banned him from entering the country until 2025. The journalist left for the Netherlands.

The newspaper reported that the reason for the expulsion of Vennink was two administrative violations: in November 2019, he was fined for untimely reporting of a change of residence, and in January 2020, the journalist was fined for an uncoordinated visit to Chukotka.

“In previous years, such administrative offenses have never been an obstacle to the renewal of a residence permit,” said the editor-in-chief of the publication, Peter Klock.

Vennink, who has worked in Moscow for de Volkskrant since 2015, has been trying to renew his journalistic accreditation since the beginning of autumn. Last week it was extended only for seven weeks without any explanation, the journalist himself said.

“It is unacceptable for the Netherlands that a journalist is forced to leave the country against his will,” the Dutch Foreign Ministry said.

The Russian authorities did not comment on Vennink’s expulsion in any way.

“On Monday [1 ноября] I was informed that I must leave Russia within three days, “Vennink’s words are quoted on the website of de Volkskrant.

He has already left the country.

“I see no reason why this could be directed against me personally or against de Volkskrant. It is clear that relations between the Netherlands and Russia have been very bad since the crash of MH-17 in 2014,” the journalist said.

In the Netherlands, the trial of the Malaysian Boeing MH-17 shot down over Donbas continues. Three citizens of Russia and one citizen of Ukraine are accused of involvement in the plane crash and death of 298 people.

Vennink wrote on political and social topics – not only about Russia, but also about Ukraine and Belarus.

In Russia, over the past year, pressure on journalists has increased, including correspondents of foreign publications. In August this year, Russian authorities ordered BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford to leave the country after her visa expired, in response, it was said, to discrimination against Russian journalists working in the UK.

Russian state television reported that Sarah Rainsford’s accreditation will not be renewed after her visa expires. The British Embassy in Russia called this decision unreasonable.

The BBC called on the Russian authorities to reconsider their decision to deny accreditation.

Over the past six months, the Russian Ministry of Justice has increasingly added media and individual journalists to the lists of foreign agents. So, in April, Meduza was recognized as a foreign agent, VTimes in May, The Insider in July, and Project was recognized as an undesirable organization.

In August, the Dozhd TV channel and the Vostochnye Stories publication were added to the list of foreign agents, in September – OVD-Info, Mediazona and Zona Prava, in October – Bellingcat, Caucasian Knot.