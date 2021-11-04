Russia has canceled the residence permit for the correspondent of the Dutch newspaper Volkskrant in Moscow Tom Vennink

The deportation is formally connected with two administrative violations, which, as the Ministry of Internal Affairs explained, occurred several years ago.

According to representatives of the department, in November 2019, the journalist was fined due to an untimely message about a change of residence. And two months later, Vennink received another fine for an uncoordinated visit to Chukotka.

The editor-in-chief of the Dutch publication claims that in previous years, such offenses have never been an obstacle to the extension of residence permits for foreign citizens in Russia.

Vennink has been working in Moscow since 2015. Now he will not be able to enter Russia until 2025. According to the newspaper, he has already returned to his homeland.

The journalist says the real reasons for his expulsion may differ from those announced. In his opinion, this happened due to the deterioration of Russian-Dutch relations against the background of the criminal trial in the case of the Boeing shot down in Donetsk in 2014, as well as the decision of the Dutch court on the return of the so-called “Scythian gold” to Ukraine.

The Russian authorities have not yet commented on these statements.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry called it unacceptable when a journalist leaves the state against his will.