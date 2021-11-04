Russia has set a record for shortening life expectancy in a pandemic

Earlier data already showed a reduction in life expectancy due to COVID-19 in the US, UK, Spain and other countries. However, they were incomplete and did not take into account the age distribution: for older people, the number of “undelivered” years will be less than for young people.

An international team of scientists, including Russian specialists from the Higher School of Economics, decided to more carefully assess the losses caused by the pandemic. They presented the results in an article in the journal BMJ…

“Since the introduction of SARS-CoV-2, the health policies used to minimize the impact of the pandemic have varied significantly across countries,” the authors write. “These measures have influenced many of the social and economic factors on which health depends, including the availability of health services. Therefore, the overall impact of the pandemic and related policies has implications for overall mortality, the accuracy and completeness of which has been questioned in many countries. ”

The researchers collected mortality data from 37 middle- and high-income countries, including Russia and the United States, and compared life expectancy in 2020 with life expectancy calculated from historical data from 2005 to 2019.

Between 2005 and 2019, life expectancy increased for both men and women in all countries surveyed. In 2020, life expectancy for men and women fell in all countries except New Zealand, Taiwan and Norway, where life expectancy increased, and in Denmark, Iceland and South Korea, where it did not change.

The largest decrease in life expectancy in years was observed in Russia (-2.33 years for men and -2.14 for women), the USA (-2.27 years for men and -1.61 for women) and Bulgaria (-1. 96 years for men and -1.37 for women).

The researchers also estimated the loss of potential life years – the years that a person would have lived if he had not died prematurely.

In 2020, the number of years of life lost was higher than expected in all countries except Taiwan and New Zealand, where, on the contrary, their decline was observed, as well as Iceland, South Korea, Denmark and Norway, where there were no significant changes.

In 31 countries, residents lost more than 222 million years of life in 2020 – 28.1 million more than expected (17.3 million for men and 10.8 million for women).

The largest number of life years per 100 thousand people was lost in Russia (7020 for men and 4760 for women), Bulgaria (7260 for men and 3730 for women) and Lithuania (5430 for men and 2640 for women).

The graph of changes in life expectancy in Russia and other countries of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic BMJ /The guardian

In almost all countries, the surplus of lost years of life was formed at the expense of the elderly population. However, in Russia, Bulgaria, Lithuania and the United States, deaths of people under the age of 65 made a large contribution to it – more than 2,000 “under-lived” years per 100 thousand of the population.

Comparing this pandemic to the 2015 flu epidemic, the researchers note that an increase in years of life lost was observed in both cases. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, it turned out to be much larger and affected more countries (for example, in 2015, there was no increase in lost years of life in Russia). In general, in 2010, the lost years of life turned out to be 5.5 times more than in 2015.

“Our results provide compelling evidence for the need for a finer estimate of years of life lost, in addition to excess mortality,” the researchers write. – For example, with the same excess mortality rates per 100 thousand people in Spain and the United States (161 and 160, respectively), the number of lost years per 100 thousand population was significantly higher in the United States (3400) than in Spain (1900), which indicates more deaths at a younger age in the US. “

The analysis did not allow to determine which of the deaths were directly caused by COVID-19, and which were influenced by indirect factors – economic changes, stress, difficult access to medical services. Researchers call for future work to more carefully evaluate the impact on mortality separately of these and other factors – for example, ethnic inequality.

The authors of the paper emphasize the importance of successful policies aimed at limiting the spread of the virus and measures to support public health systems – this has been done well in Taiwan, New Zealand, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, South Korea. Comprehensive pandemic preparedness aimed at making health systems more resilient could be a key factor in confronting future epidemics, scientists write. And quantifying how mortality is affected by specific pandemic responses will help you understand which ones are really important.