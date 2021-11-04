https://ria.ru/20211104/ugol-1757751250.html

Russia has stopped the transit of coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine, said in Kiev

KIEV, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Moscow has stopped the transit of coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine, says the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities, Andrei Gerus. According to him, all deliveries in November are blocked. Russian Railways does not confirm “the passage of wagons with such coal” through Russia, Gerus wrote in Telegram. He clarified that the restriction was imposed only on thermal coal, it does not affect the supply of coking coal. At the end of October, Gerus said that Russian coal supplies would be stopped from November 1 for Ukrainian thermal power plants. This information was confirmed by the RIA Novosti Ministry of Economic Development. As specified in the department, this is due to the growing demand for thermal coal in Russia. At the same time, in November, Russian companies will continue to supply other types of coal to Ukraine. In September, the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy Herman Galushchenko noted that Ukraine is not fulfilling its plans to accumulate coal reserves for the heating season and intends to increase its own production and imports. In turn, Prime Minister Denis Shmygal assured that the country is one hundred percent ready for the heating season in the context of the European energy crisis.

