https://ria.ru/20211104/kiberbezopasnost-1757665197.html
Russian company Positive Technologies commented on US sanctions
Russian company Positive Technologies commented on US sanctions – RIA Novosti, 11/04/2021
Russian company Positive Technologies commented on US sanctions
Russian cybersecurity company Positive Technologies sees no risks in US sanctions, it said in a statement. RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021
2021-11-04T01: 22
2021-11-04T01: 22
2021-11-04T05: 32
in the world
technologies
USA
positive technologies
us department of commerce
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/16/1590372670_0:144:2962:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_6b4c670e0494c667658509a1f68fab18.jpg
MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Russian cybersecurity firm Positive Technologies sees no risks in US sanctions, it said Wednesday, the US Department of Commerce listed four foreign companies on its list of national security restrictions, including Russia’s Positive Technologies. The company got there due to the fact that its activities “are contrary to the national interests of the United States.” a new event, and earlier similar statements have practically no effect on our business. All our plans for business development, release of new technologies, fulfillment of obligations to customers and partners, and, in particular, entry into the public market, will be implemented unchanged. ” , – added to the company.
https://ria.ru/20211103/mintorg-1757581873.html
USA
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/16/1590372670_92 0:2823:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_327d9dd65a893ac3784429b1319712c8.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, technology, usa, positive technologies, us ministry of commerce
Russian company Positive Technologies commented on US sanctions
“On what basis the US Department of Commerce included us in this list – we do not know, in any case, the sanctions risks were won back by us earlier, and now they do not pose additional threats to us,” the words of the company’s CEO Denis Baranov are quoted in the message.
He noted that the company’s global goal is to create products and technologies to improve overall cybersecurity in the world and create conditions for effectively countering cyber attacks.
“The message from the US Department of Commerce is not a new event, and earlier similar statements have practically no effect on our business. All our plans to develop business, release new technologies, fulfill obligations to customers and partners, and, in particular, enter the public market, will be implemented unchanged, “the company added.
Yesterday, 16:21
US Department of Commerce accused Russian company of cyber activity