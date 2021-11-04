Russian company Positive Technologies commented on US sanctions

https://ria.ru/20211104/kiberbezopasnost-1757665197.html

Russian cybersecurity company Positive Technologies sees no risks in US sanctions, it said in a statement. RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Russian cybersecurity firm Positive Technologies sees no risks in US sanctions, it said Wednesday, the US Department of Commerce listed four foreign companies on its list of national security restrictions, including Russia’s Positive Technologies. The company got there due to the fact that its activities “are contrary to the national interests of the United States.” a new event, and earlier similar statements have practically no effect on our business. All our plans for business development, release of new technologies, fulfillment of obligations to customers and partners, and, in particular, entry into the public market, will be implemented unchanged. ” , – added to the company.

