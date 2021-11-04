Russian company Positive Technologies commented on US sanctions

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
51

https://ria.ru/20211104/kiberbezopasnost-1757665197.html

Russian company Positive Technologies commented on US sanctions

Russian company Positive Technologies commented on US sanctions – RIA Novosti, 11/04/2021

Russian company Positive Technologies commented on US sanctions

Russian cybersecurity company Positive Technologies sees no risks in US sanctions, it said in a statement. RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

2021-11-04T01: 22

2021-11-04T01: 22

2021-11-04T05: 32

in the world

technologies

USA

positive technologies

us department of commerce

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/16/1590372670_0:144:2962:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_6b4c670e0494c667658509a1f68fab18.jpg

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Russian cybersecurity firm Positive Technologies sees no risks in US sanctions, it said Wednesday, the US Department of Commerce listed four foreign companies on its list of national security restrictions, including Russia’s Positive Technologies. The company got there due to the fact that its activities “are contrary to the national interests of the United States.” a new event, and earlier similar statements have practically no effect on our business. All our plans for business development, release of new technologies, fulfillment of obligations to customers and partners, and, in particular, entry into the public market, will be implemented unchanged. ” , – added to the company.

https://ria.ru/20211103/mintorg-1757581873.html

USA

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/16/1590372670_92 0:2823:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_327d9dd65a893ac3784429b1319712c8.jpg

in the world, technology, usa, positive technologies, us ministry of commerce

01:22 04.11.2021 (updated: 05:32 11/04/2021)

Russian company Positive Technologies commented on US sanctions

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Russian cybersecurity company Positive Technologies sees no risks in US sanctions, it said in a statement.
On Wednesday, the US Department of Commerce added four foreign companies to the list of national security restrictions, including Russia’s Positive Technologies. The company got there because its activities “are contrary to the national interests of the United States.”

“On what basis the US Department of Commerce included us in this list – we do not know, in any case, the sanctions risks were won back by us earlier, and now they do not pose additional threats to us,” the words of the company’s CEO Denis Baranov are quoted in the message.

He noted that the company’s global goal is to create products and technologies to improve overall cybersecurity in the world and create conditions for effectively countering cyber attacks.

“The message from the US Department of Commerce is not a new event, and earlier similar statements have practically no effect on our business. All our plans to develop business, release new technologies, fulfill obligations to customers and partners, and, in particular, enter the public market, will be implemented unchanged, “the company added.

The building of the US Department of Commerce in Washington DC - RIA Novosti, 1920, 11/03/2021

Yesterday, 16:21

US Department of Commerce accused Russian company of cyber activity

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here