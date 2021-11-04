Russian research vessel detained in Denmark :: Politics :: RBK

Later, the embassy told RIA Novosti that the claim was filed by the Canadian company One Ocean Expeditions. The diplomatic mission added that 38 crew members and 23 researchers are on board the detained vessel.

One Ocean Expeditions organizes expeditions for tourists to hard-to-reach regions, including Antarctica, Greenland, Svalbard, South and Central America.

Read on RBC Pro

RBC applied for a comment to the press service of the Institute of Oceanology. P.P. Shirshov RAS, and also sent a request to One Ocean Expeditions

Danish prime minister opposed the launch of Nord Stream 2



“Akademik Ioffe” has the status of a unique scientific installation, according to the website of the Institute of Oceanology. There are 14 laboratories on board, including hydrochemical, metrological, geological and geophysical.

The vessel was built in Finland in 1989. Its length is 117 m, maximum draft is 5.9 m. Up to 43 crew members and 127 passengers can be accommodated on board. The base of the vessel is located in Kaliningrad.

According to the information on the website of the Institute of Oceanology, Akademik Ioffe is now in the Danish port of Skagen.

On Tuesday, November 2, the Kaliningrad Baltic Federal Institute (IKBFU) named after Kant announced that Akademik Ioffe completed its next flight on October 26. On board were scientists from the IKBFU and the Institute of Oceanology, as well as students. The flight lasted 45 days.

The members of the expedition conducted research in the deep-water passages of the northeastern Atlantic Ocean. In particular, they studied the pathways of the Antarctic bottom water – the coldest and densest in the World Ocean. “The study of the ways of spreading AABW in the present and in the past is of high scientific importance due to the gigantic volume of this water in the World Ocean: the slightest changes in its properties can have global climatic consequences,” the IKBFU said.

In August 2020, the Ministry of Industry and Trade filed a lawsuit against the Institute of Oceanology, it follows from the electronic card index of the Moscow Arbitration Court. The amount of the claim was declared in the amount of 11 million rubles. The department said then that the institute had violated the deadlines for the execution of work under the state contract concluded in 2013. In particular, he was supposed to create a bottom mobile station for seismic exploration of oil and gas fields on the offshore shelves. The delivery of work to the customer was carried out in several stages, for two of them the acceptance certificates were signed later than the established deadlines, the Ministry of Industry and Trade argued. The department demanded a forfeit.

As a result, in October 2020, the court decided to completely refuse the Ministry of Industry and Trade to satisfy the claims.