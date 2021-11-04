Russian research vessel detained in Denmark

The Russian research vessel Akademik Ioffe was detained on November 1 by Danish authorities, the Russian embassy in Denmark said. The detention took place while refueling the ship in the port of Skagen. The vessel is used by the Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

During the arrest, the ship’s documents were seized. The arrest was carried out as an interim measure in a third party claim related to the previous activities of “Akademik Ioffe”. The diplomatic mission does not provide details.

The lawsuit against the vessel was filed by the Canadian company One Ocean Expeditions Ltd, the Russian embassy later reported to RIA Novosti. “The suit was filed by the Canadian company One Ocean Expeditions Ltd in connection with the previous commercial activity of the vessel“ Akademik Ioffe ”,” the diplomatic mission said.

More than 60 people are on board the detained vessel. “There are 38 crew members and 23 scientific workers on board the ship, with whom the embassy has established contact,” the diplomatic mission said.

The embassy handed over to the Russian Foreign Ministry copies of the court decisions on the basis of which the arrest was made. Employees of the Russian mission abroad are in contact with the Danish Foreign Ministry.