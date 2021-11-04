Russian retro detective, 19th century melodrama, Western with Tom Hanks, new time loop



Shot from the series “An hour before dawn”

Shot from the movie “Silver Skates”

Still from the film “News from all over the world”

The past week was densely filled with domestic premieres, the most notable of which was the multi-part retro detective “One Hour Before Dawn” with former KVN player Andrey Burkovsky and Konstantin Khabensky in the lead roles. A detective series about the post-war era is one of the most beloved genres in the post-Soviet space. In addition to Khabensky and Burkovsky, a number of popular Russian actors are involved in the series: Artur Smolyaninov, Alena Mikhailova, Agniya Ditkovskite, Artur Vakha and Maxim Belborodov. Director Igor Zaitsev is also no stranger to serial production – he has, among other things, serial projects “Yesenin” and “Velikaya”. The description of the plot evokes thoughts of another series about the post-war police: a young lieutenant Denis Zhuravlev returns to a peaceful life and gets a job in law enforcement under the command of a person with a difficult character. But the development of the plot is in no way reminiscent of either “The Meeting Place Cannot Be Changed” or the later example of the genre – “Liquidation”. In one of the reviews, the series was called “a stylized comic-book universe with heroes and antiheroes in a bold setting of post-war devastation with a slight bias towards noir.” At least intriguing. However, another reviewer equated the new project with “Streets of Broken Lanterns”, somewhat lowering the genre level. Viewers reacted to the series meticulously and disagreed.

Another domestic novelty with a historical ornament – “Silver Skates” was released on the Okko platform. Against the backdrop of Christmas Petersburg at the end of the 19th century, a classic love story of young people divided by unequal origins unfolded. Most of the action takes place on the frozen canals and rivers of St. Petersburg. Decorations for fairs, booths, ice transportation and skating look absolutely fabulous, but the creators claim that they built them as realistically as possible, following historical descriptions. However, critics considered that the old days in the film turned out to be gingerbread, although they noted that the true spirit of Christmas was conveyed, and the melodramatic story itself was very well tailored. Curious details, interesting characters and memorable supporting characters also adorned the picture. Most viewers were supportive of the Christmas tale.

Of foreign novelties, interest was aroused by a touching western starring Tom Hanks. News From Around The World is out on Netflix. In it, Hanks plays a veteran of the American Civil War who travels to cities, sharing news from around the world with residents. One day he meets a girl kidnapped and raised by an Indian tribe, and agrees to take her to the last surviving relatives. Western was unexpectedly filmed by adrenaline thriller specialist Paul Greengrass, creator of the Jason Bourne franchise. They say that the director managed to cope with another return to the screen of the classic road movie about the Wild West. The result was not just a picture of adventures on lost roads, but a western parable about the story of overcoming racial intolerance, cruelty and violence. Professional critics praised the acting of Hanks and his young co-star Helen Sengel.

The fresh comedy-romance “Map of Beautiful Little Things” has appeared on the Amazon Prime platform. The very concept of a plot about a loop of time and an endlessly lived day cannot be called innovative since the days of the now-household name “Groundhog Day”. The assets of the new film are charming young actors, a fascinating story and the central allegory of being stuck in time as a fear of growing up. The first viewers of the picture responded warmly about the new product. They write that this is a witty and entertaining film, which finds its own twists and turns in the now classic storyline.

Let’s go back to Russian cinema novelties. The Premier platform hosted the online premiere of the Russian multi-part sports drama The Master. The series about truck racing was made in cooperation with the KamAZ-master auto racing team, and the prototypes were the team’s pilots who participated in the Dakar rally, who helped the film crew to recreate the atmosphere of popular races. Spectators are promised sports wrestling, champion ambitions, truck stunts, and a love line that is mandatory for good sports dramas.

The Russian comedy “Don’t Heal Me”, released in January, is now available to subscribers of ivi and KinoPoisk HD online cinemas. The debut full-length film directed by Misha Marales tells about a trauma surgeon (played by Ivan Yankovsky), who constantly gets into trouble out of the kindness of his heart. They say that the comedy was made not only for the sake of jokes, gags and ridiculous situations, – the film exposes corruption and collapse in domestic medicine (for the embodiment of corruption in the film, in particular, the actor Dmitry Nagiyev is responsible). The main character tries to resist the system and improve the situation in the hospital as much as possible. The audience generally approved of the fact that the authors of the film turned out to be not quite a comedy.

German cinema has brought two interesting online novelties. The More.tv platform hosted the premiere of the German drama series We Are Children of Zoo Station. The story of Christiana Felsherin, a former heroin addict turned writer, formed the basis of her autobiographical book. The first drama about Berlin teenagers and drugs, based on this book, was directed in 1981 by director Uli Edel. His film was very popular with the then teenagers and gained cult status. The released series has become a new reading of a work that is important for European youth. The series does not try to compete with the original, the explosive effect of which cannot be repeated after 40 years, but offers a free retelling of the book’s pivotal plot twists.

Netflix unveiled the German sci-fi miniseries Tribes of Europe last week. In 2074, in Europe, split into microstates, three brothers and sisters decide to change the fate of the continent. The series was produced by producers Quirin Berg and Max Wiedemann, creators of the rating “Darkness”. Critic Yegor Moskvitin wrote: “The idea was born after the British finally left the European Union. Then Koch / screenwriter Philip Koch / came up with this big dystopia, which reflects our fears of the New Middle Ages, new fragmentation, decline, and so on.” Large-scale shooting of gloomy pictures of the future and entertaining collisions have already been appreciated by true fans of the post-apocalyptic cinema genre.

The French comedy drama “Happy to Stay” premiered online on Okko and ivi. The creators were able to integrate high-quality comedic elements into the dramatic story of a terminally ill woman looking for a once abandoned child. It turned out to be funny in places, but in general a sad movie about mistakes, belated regret and a desire to fix everything. Director Albert Dupontel skillfully mixed drama with farce, black humor, elements of absurdity and grotesque, and he himself played one of the main roles. As the first viewers write, he performed very well.

