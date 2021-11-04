Russian scientific vessel “Akademik Ioffe” was detained in Denmark

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
58

Vessel "Academician Ioffe"

Photo author, Center for Marine Expeditionary Research RAS

Photo caption,

The website of the Center for Marine Expeditionary Research of the P.P. Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences reports that the ship “Akademik Ioffe” has the status of a unique scientific installation

Danish authorities have detained the Russian research vessel Akademik Ioffe, the Russian embassy in Copenhagen said.

The vessel was detained on November 1 at the roadstead of the Skagen port after returning from the expedition.

On board there are more than 60 people – 38 crew members and 23 scientists.

The vessel was arrested “as an interim measure in a third party claim” related to the previous activities of “Academician Ioffe”, the Russian Embassy in Denmark said.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here