Russian scientific vessel “Akademik Ioffe” was detained in Denmark

3 hours ago

Photo author, Center for Marine Expeditionary Research RAS Photo caption, The website of the Center for Marine Expeditionary Research of the P.P. Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences reports that the ship “Akademik Ioffe” has the status of a unique scientific installation

Danish authorities have detained the Russian research vessel Akademik Ioffe, the Russian embassy in Copenhagen said.

The vessel was detained on November 1 at the roadstead of the Skagen port after returning from the expedition.

On board there are more than 60 people – 38 crew members and 23 scientists.

The vessel was arrested “as an interim measure in a third party claim” related to the previous activities of “Academician Ioffe”, the Russian Embassy in Denmark said.

The lawsuit against the Russian vessel, according to the embassy, ​​was filed by the Canadian company One Ocean Expeditions Ltd, which organizes small private expeditions and sea cruises to the Arctic, Antarctica, Svalbard, Greenland and other remote regions of the world.

Interfax reports with reference to the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Russia that the department is investigating the reasons for the detention of the ship.

What is known about the ship “Akademik Ioffe”

The vessel “Akademik Ioffe” is used by the PP Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences for scientific purposes. It was built in 1988 and named after the Soviet physicist Abram Fedorovich Ioffe. The displacement of the vessel is 6450 tons, the length is 117 meters.

The ship sails under the Russian flag and is owned by the state.

The website of the Center for Marine Expeditionary Research of the Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences says that “Akademik Ioffe” has the status of a unique scientific installation and is used for experiments on the propagation of acoustic signals in the ocean. On October 26, the ship completed the 59th expedition, during which a group of scientists was engaged in geophysical studies of the seabed.

Izvestia reports, citing a source at the Institute of Oceanology, that the ship could have been detained for debts to the charterer. According to the interlocutor of the publication, the Institute of Oceanology rented out “Academician Ioffe” to One Ocean Expeditions, but in 2019 the cooperation ceased.

Izvestia’s source suggests that One Ocean Expeditions owed the charterer for fuel and parking, and the ship could have been detained in Denmark for these debts.