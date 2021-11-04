Rustam Tariko’s alcoholic holding sells business in Poland

Maspex is the largest food company in Poland and one of the largest food companies in Central and Eastern Europe. She is the leader in the market of juices, nectars and drinks in Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, the report says. The group is also a leading manufacturer of instant food products in Central and Eastern Europe and a market leader in pasta, jams and sauces, as well as a major producer of ketchup, ready-to-eat meals and ready-made vegetable products in Poland. The company’s portfolio includes 67 brands, its products are presented in more than 60 countries of the world. In 2020, the group’s consolidated turnover exceeded PLN 5 billion.