Rustam Tariko’s alcoholic holding sells business in Poland

Rusta Tariko’s Rust Group of Companies has agreed to sell its Polish subsidiary CEDC to the Maspex Group. This is stated in the joint message of the companies. The value of the CEDC company within the framework of the transaction amounted to 3.9 billion Polish zlotys (approximately $ 1 billion).
The deal “is in line with the Rust Group’s strategy, which implies a focus on further growth of the Russian market and the international expansion of its global brands,” the statement said.
CEDC is the leader in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages on the Polish market with annual sales of over 19 million 9-liter boxes. CEDC manufactures brands such as Absolwent, Żubrówka, Bols, Royal, Soplica. It is also a leading importer of alcoholic beverages in Poland, distributing Jägermeister liqueur, Carlo Rossi wines, Gancia sparkling wines, Remy Martin cognacs, as well as famous brands such as Metaxa, Grant’s, Campari and Aperol.
CEDC owns two vodka factories in Poland with an annual production capacity of over 780 million bottles of vodka and three licensed warehouses.
The Russian Standard holding (besides alcoholic assets also includes a bank, insurance business, etc.) acquired CEDC in 2013. Later, this company, along with other alcoholic assets, became part of the Rust Group of Companies. During this time, CEDC became a leader in all vodka segments of the Polish market, doubling both its market share (up to 47%) and EBITDA – this figure exceeded $ 100 million, the companies said.
Rust is the second company in the world for the production of vodka. It is engaged in the production and distribution of vodka, its facilities are located in Russia, Great Britain, Hungary and the United States.
Rust’s portfolio includes Russian Standard vodka and other flagship brands such as Green Mark, Parliament and Talka, which are exported to more than 85 countries around the world. The company’s distribution portfolio includes the Italian sparkling wine Gancia, as well as a number of internationally renowned import brands, including Remy Martin and Jägermeister. The founder and chairman of the board of directors of the Rust group of companies is Rustam Tariko.
Maspex is the largest food company in Poland and one of the largest food companies in Central and Eastern Europe. She is the leader in the market of juices, nectars and drinks in Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, the report says. The group is also a leading manufacturer of instant food products in Central and Eastern Europe and a market leader in pasta, jams and sauces, as well as a major producer of ketchup, ready-to-eat meals and ready-made vegetable products in Poland. The company’s portfolio includes 67 brands, its products are presented in more than 60 countries of the world. In 2020, the group’s consolidated turnover exceeded PLN 5 billion.