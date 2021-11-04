Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson at the Los Angeles Premiere

The night before in Los Angeles closed premiere screening of the blockbuster “Red Notice” directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (“We are the Millers” and “A Spy One and a Half”). The film was presented by actors who played the main roles: Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson. And if Gal and Duane came to support their second halves, then Ryan’s wife, actress Blake Lively, this time decided not to go out.

On the red carpet, Reynolds and Gadot were not afraid to go out in outfits of the same color, to match the title of the film. Ryan opted for a velor three-piece suit and taupe suede shoes, while Gal, who recently became a mom for the third time, opted for a sequin slip dress with a frill trimmed thigh split. She did her makeup with an accent on red lips, and put her hair smoothly back.

The film focuses on the most wanted art thief (Gal Gadot). Her next target is Cleopatra’s egg. To catch the thief, the authorities send the best agent of Interpol (Dwayne Johnson). At some point, the hero teams up with a swindler (Ryan Reynolds), who competes with the girl. Further, the whole triple becomes a single team for the sake of a common task. In one scene, the heroes of Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds even find themselves in a Russian prison, where they confront the riot police.