Saakashvili’s condition worsened – Gazeta.Ru

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili continues his hunger strike, said the politician’s lawyer Georgy Gelkhauri. How transfers “Georgia.Online”, the health of the ex-head of state has deteriorated.

“Saakashvili is awaiting an alternative consultation, which will come to him, take tests and indicate in the test results whether his vital signs are below the threshold again continues his hunger strike, is not going to take food, and is waiting for a meeting with doctors. The weakness increases, morally he is very cheerful. Weakness is manifested by difficulty in physical movement, there is swelling of the limbs, ”explained Gelhauri.

According to him, until today, doctors have been maintaining the vital signs of the former president with medication.

Earlier it was reported that the Georgian authorities consider Saakashvili’s hunger strike imitation.

The ex-president of Georgia was imprisoned on October 1 after returning home. Saakashvili calls himself a “political prisoner” and has been on a hunger strike since his arrest. At the same time, several criminal cases have been opened against the politician in Georgia, in a number of which he has already been found guilty. Authorities refuse to release Saakashvili, despite consistent opposition protests outside his prison.