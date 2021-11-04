Saakashvili’s mother asks Zelensky for help

The mother of ex-Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili turned to Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky for help. Giyuli Alasania asked Zelensky to help her son, who is serving time in a Georgian prison, and arrange for his transfer to Ukraine for treatment.

Alasania noted that Zelensky had previously helped Saakashvili, and now her son especially needs support.

“We need to somehow organize the transfer of Mikhail here, to Ukraine, so that here he can receive appropriate treatment, appropriate care and somehow survive. He is already on his 35th day of hunger strike,” she says in a video message posted on Facebook Saakashvili.

Alasania noted that her son has no treatment options: they only offer to place him in a prison hospital. There, according to her, there are no necessary specialists, “there are no conditions at all.”

Meanwhile, the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II called on Saakashvili to end the hunger strike. This was announced by the secretary of the primate of the church, Mikael Botkoveli. He explained that he had come to Saakashvili to deliver a letter from the patriarch.

“His Holiness asks and advises to end the hunger strike,” TASS quotes Botkoveli.

The ex-president of Georgia renounced Georgian citizenship in favor of Ukrainian. In Ukraine, he held high positions, but his political career there did not work out for him. He returned home before the municipal elections. On October 1, Saakashvili was detained and sent to the prison in the city of Rustavi. There he went on a hunger strike in protest. On November 1, his friend Yelizaveta Yasko reported that the politician had lost 20 kilograms.

In Georgia, Saakashvili was found guilty in absentia in two criminal cases and sentenced to three years in prison in one of them and to six years in the other. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said that she would never pardon Saakashvili. According to her, he returned to his homeland to destabilize the situation.