Salma Hayek said that Harvey Weinstein mocked her during the filming of the movie “Frida”

In a new interview The guardian Mexican actress Salma Hayek has commented on her accusations against producer Harvey Weinstein. In 2017, she wrote a column for The New York Times, where she said that she had refused the producer sex several times.

Speaking to The Guardian, who shared her own negative experiences with Weinstein with the actress, Hayek said: “I really think women were hit hard by him. Weinstein is not the only man who calms himself, knowing that he can destroy women, ”says the actress.

“And I really felt fine when he bullied me. Okay, I was shaking after that, and it depressed me, but there was a cartoonish aspect to all of this. When he called me during the filming of “Frida” and shouted: “Why do you have a monobrow and a mustache? I didn’t hire you to make you look ugly! ” I answered: “But have you never seen a photograph of Frida Kahlo?” If a man played Cyrano de Bergerac, he would not have said, “What is this nose?” Adds Hayek. The makeup of the actress later won an Oscar.

Weinstein did not sexually abuse her, she said, because he believed her to be a strong woman and because Hayek was friends with Robert Rodriguez, Quentin Tarantino and George Clooney.

The actress is sure that the problem is systemic, and Weinstein is not the first and not the last who treated her this way.

Harvey Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence on charges of rape and sexual harassment.