Sberbank Europe sells several subsidiaries

2021-11-03T23: 17

2021-11-03T23: 17

2021-11-03T23: 55

economy

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Sberbank Europe has signed an agreement on the sale of subsidiaries in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Hungary, Serbia and Slovenia with total assets of 7.329 billion euros, the transaction is expected to be closed in 2022 after regulatory approval, the bank’s press service reports. Czech Republic) will remain in the possession of Sberbank Europe and continue to operate according to the current business model. “On 3 November 2021, Sberbank Europe AG, a subsidiary of the Sberbank group, signed an agreement with the AIK Banka ad Beograd, Gorenjska Banka dd, Kranj group of companies and Agri Europe Cyprus Limited on the sale of their subsidiaries in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sberbank BH dd Sarajevo and Sberbank ad Banja Luka), Croatia (Sberbank dd), Hungary (Sberbank Magyarország Zrt.), Serbia (Sberbank Srbija ad Beograd) and Slovenia ( Sberbank banka dd) with total assets of 7.329 billion euros, 162 branches and about 600,000 customers (at the end of 2020), “the message says. It must be approved by local and international regulators, as well as local antitrust authorities. “Approval is expected to be obtained in 2022,” the bank added. Sberbank Europe explains that it has decided to scale back its presence in Central and Eastern Europe to focus on priority markets and explore new business models. The buyer is a large Serbian diversified holding MK Group. A part of the holding is the banking group AEC Ltd., its main asset is AIK Banka (Serbia), which owns assets in Slovenia. AIK Banka seeks to expand its presence in accordance with its long-term strategy to become one of the leading banking groups in the region of South-Eastern Europe, the press service explained. Sberbank Group expects a neutral financial result from the sale of subsidiary banks, while the transaction amount will be about 500 million Sberbank Europe joined the Sberbank group in 2012, when the latter acquired the Austrian banking group Volksbank AG. Sberbank Europe is currently represented in eight markets: Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina in Sarajevo and Banja Luka, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovenia, Serbia and Germany.

