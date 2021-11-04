https://ria.ru/20211104/voda-1757678479.html

Scientists claim a “toxic cocktail” drunk by millions of Americans

in the world

USA

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Millions of Americans consume water, which contains harmful chemical elements, this can lead to diseases, including cancer, the American non-profit organization Environmental Working Group reported, citing data from its study. “Millions of Americans unwillingly drink water which contains an invisible toxic cocktail of pollutants that can lead to cancer, brain damage and other serious health problems. water, analyzing information on approximately 50 thousand water supply systems in the United States. Experts have come to the conclusion that the basis of the water supply system in the United States is “outdated infrastructure”, and also frequently recorded cases of fresh water pollution. In addition, the organization has deemed outdated US EPA regulations that “allow unsafe levels of toxic chemicals in drinking water.” The organization called on the US authorities to introduce stricter federal water quality standards and provide “massive funding” to improve the country’s water supply.

USA

