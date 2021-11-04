Scientists for the first time produced fuel from air and light – Gazeta.Ru

Scientists have created a pilot plant for producing fuel from ordinary air and sunlight. Information about this published on the website of the Swiss Higher Technical School of Zurich.

The researchers see their discovery as an important milestone that will ultimately help aviation get rid of carbon emissions, but said they still have more work to be done before the production of such a fuel can be deployed in commercial quantities.

Carbon dioxide is one of the strongest greenhouse gases, and aircraft and ships currently account for about 8 percent of total anthropogenic emissions.

The system was developed under the supervision of Aldo Steinfeld from the Swiss Higher Technical School of Zurich. The plant receives energy from the sun and captures carbon dioxide and water from the air. The mixture of water and gas enters the reactor, where they are converted by sunlight into carbon monoxide and hydrogen. Then, liquid hydrocarbons are formed from a mixture of these gases: the unit can produce gasoline, kerosene, methanol or other types of fuel.

A pilot plant on the rooftop of the laboratory produced 32 milliliters of methanol per seven hour daylight hours. It is estimated that a 45,000 square kilometer factory will be required to meet global jet fuel demand with this facility.