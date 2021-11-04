Scientists have almost reconstructed the picture of the first mass extinction on Earth

Researchers have found new evidence for the reasons for the first mass extinction, which occurred on Earth 445 million years ago. They report their findings in an article published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

There have been five mass extinctions in Earth’s history. The first extinction known to science occurred in the late Ordovician period about 445 million years ago – then about 85% of marine species and a good hundred families of marine organisms disappeared, the article says. Communities on prehistoric coral reefs have suffered especially badly, and the inhabitants of shallow seas near the continents have become extinct. And unlike the following mass extinctions, the Ordovician lasted a significant time – from half a million to two million years.

But what caused this mass extinction at the end of the Ordovician?

According to research, by the end of this era, the climate changed – “colder” by about five degrees, and most of the continent of Gondwana was covered with ice.

The team of Alexander Paul from the University of California (USA) decided to test the widespread hypothesis that the cause of the first mass extinction in the history of the Earth was anoxia – insufficient oxygen saturation of the sea depths. That is, the global cooling that occurred at the end of the Ordovician could lead to the depletion of oxygen reserves in the sea: atmospheric oxygen tends to dissolve in cold water.

However, why then did the inhabitants of the oxygen-rich shallow water zones become extinct? This is a serious question that remains open to this day.

“We were surprised,” Paul said, “to see that there was a significant oxygen deficit in the deeper layers of the ocean – something that is actually related to global warming.”

The team then wondered how these opposing trends could have arisen, and using computer simulations, they “played out” 30 different scenarios. Finally, they found one that helped reconstruct the conditions in the seas at the end of the Ordovician.

According to the reconstruction, the mass extinction about 445 million years ago occurred as follows: firstly, glaciation and the associated decrease in sea level led to the loss of habitats by some marine organisms. At the same time, the sea surface cooled down and became richer in oxygen. Since decomposition is also slower in cold water, more and more undecomposed algae and plankton remains sink to the seabed.

“So the mineralization in the upper water layer left more organic material to decompose at greater depths,” Paul and his team explain the process.

At the same time, the cooling of the sea surface meant that the global circulation of the ocean changed, and as a result, less oxygen-rich surface waters could sink deeper. Together with the decomposition of organic material on the seabed, this increased the oxygen deficiency in the deep-sea layers, thus increasing the so-called “death zones” – zones poor in oxygen.

“There is more and more evidence that in the history of the Earth there were several episodes when the level of oxygen dropped due to the cooling of the climate,” – adds colleagues Zongli Lu from the University of Syracuse (USA). “And it could also have been at the end of the Ordovician period.”

However, even the new “scenario” of the first world extinction does not explain why so many inhabitants of shallow sea areas, such as coral reefs, disappeared at that time. After all, their habitat was still rich in oxygen at the end of the Ordovician period and, therefore, actually predisposed to life. “We suspect that the main cause of the extinction was climate change (in particular – cooling) in combination with some other factors, such as changes in the biochemical cycle of nutrients,” – suggest the authors of the work. Unfortunately, despite more research, they still don’t have a definitive explanation for the reasons for the first mass extinction.