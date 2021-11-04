Scientists have found a large biological reservoir of coronavirus mutations | News | News

Hundreds of white-tailed deer infected with coronavirus, which may be “reservoirs” for the SARS-CoV-2 mutation, have been identified in the United States by scientists from the Universities of Pennsylvania and Iowa. This follows from the results of a study by specialists, published on Monday, November 1, on the Biorxiv portal.

According to scientists, the coronavirus was transmitted to artiodactyls from humans. Then SARS-CoV-2 began to spread rapidly among animals. Between April 2020 and January 2021, scientists selected deer for testing in Iowa and found that up to 80% of them were infected.

The researchers suggested that the spread of the virus among the most common animal species in North America could make it even more difficult to eradicate the pathogen, especially if they become a reservoir of SARS-CoV-2 mutations.

According to biologists, one of the options for solving the problem is to create a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 for deer, but it would be impractical to vaccinate millions of artiodactyls in the territory of the state. Therefore, you should revaccinate citizens who were vaccinated before.

