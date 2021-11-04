https://ria.ru/20211103/koronavirus-1757658716.html

Scientists prove that COVID-19 does not affect brain cells

The SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19 disease, does not infect human brain cells, according to a study published in the American journal Cell.

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19 disease, does not infect human brain cells, according to a study published in the American journal Cell. The main subject of the study by scientists from Germany and Belgium was anosmia – loss of smell, which is considered one of the main symptoms of coronavirus. Infections. Specialists investigated 85 cases, including patients with COVID-19 who died a few days after infection, and were able to observe the virus still replicating. According to their conclusions, the main objects of infection in the olfactory epithelium of the nasal cavity are the so-called sustantacular or supporting cells. “We did not find evidence of infection of sensory neurons responsible for smelling, the parenchymal tissue of the olfactory bulb (in the intracranial cavity – ed.) Was also unaffected. , SARS-CoV-2 does not look like a neurotropical virus, “the scientists said. As noted by the Guardian newspaper, the published study does not support existing assumptions that the virus infects neurons in the olfactory mucosa. Project leader Peter Mombayrz of the Max Planck Research Group in Frankfurt called the distinction between supporting cells and olfactory neurons “critical”. “If we assume that these neurons may be attacked by a virus, this means a shortcut to the olfactory bulb and then to the brain itself,” he told the publication. According to Mombayrz, loss of smell in patients with COVID-19 can occur with unaffected olfactory neurons, which have lost the support of the sustentacular cells. In this case, the return of the sense of smell is possible after the regeneration of damaged material: supporting cells, unlike neurons, are capable of repairing. As noted, scientists have not studied other neurological manifestations of COVID-19, such as chronic fatigue or “brain fog” that sometimes accompany prolonged course of the disease.

