Scientists warn of new carriers of coronavirus among animals

A new type of coronavirus, due to which a pandemic broke out in the world, as it turned out, is carried by white-tailed deer after contact with people and other sick animals. Scientists fear that deer could become one of the largest natural reservoirs for COVID-19 and its mutations.

This is stated in a study by American and British scientists from 11 different institutions. Deer in the forests and zoos of Iowa (USA) became the object for their study. PCR testing, carried out between April 2020 and January 2021, showed that one third of the deer had traces of SARS-CoV-2 in their lymph nodes.

Deer spread the virus among themselves, but some of them got it after contact with humans in the zoo or with other animals. It is assumed that the virus can live in their population for a long time and mutate over time, and the likelihood of transmission of the virus to humans is still possible, but full-fledged research on this has not yet been carried out.

Earlier, in an experimental way, scientists found out that a new type of coronavirus can penetrate not only into the human body, but also into other mammals. Moreover, the symptoms of the disease are the same. In particular, studies were carried out on macaques, minks, ferrets and cats. Dogs and pigs, on the other hand, turned out to be immune to the virus.