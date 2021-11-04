Several people were detained in the metro

https://ria.ru/20211104/moskva-1757710174.html
2021-11-04T15:35
2021-11-04T15: 35
2021-11-04T16: 08
MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Several people were detained at the Pushkinskaya metro station in Moscow after the nationalists announced the uncoordinated Russian March rally, RIA Novosti correspondent reports from the scene. Earlier, the nationalists announced the Russian March on November 4: the protesters planned to gather in the metro and go Detentions began on Thursday even in the metro, the police detained mostly young people, several people went to the paddy wagon. march. At this station, they began to detain girls, although earlier only men and young people were taken to the paddy wagon. “Russian marches” are held on the Day of National Unity on November 4, 2005. This year, the nationalists also submitted an application to the Moscow mayor’s office to hold it. The Ministry of Internal Affairs on Tuesday warned against holding uncoordinated mass events in the Russian Federation on November 4-7 due to coronavirus restrictions. One of the organizers of the Russian March march, Nikita Zaitsev, told RIA Novosti that the Perovsky District Court of Moscow had appointed him an administrative arrest for 10 days for disobeying a lawful request from a police officer.
Earlier, the nationalists announced the “Russian March” on November 4: the protesters planned to gather in the metro and go to the indicated point to hold a meeting.
Detentions began on Thursday in the subway, the police detained mainly young people, several people went to the paddy wagon.
As a RIA Novosti correspondent reports, the arrests also began at the Oktyabrskoye Pole metro station in Moscow, where the meeting point for the participants in the uncoordinated march moved. At this station, they began to detain girls as well, although earlier only men and young people were taken to the paddy wagon.
“Russian Marches” have been held on the Day of National Unity on November 4 since 2005. This year, the nationalists also submitted an application to the Moscow mayor’s office to hold it. The Ministry of Internal Affairs on Tuesday warned against holding uncoordinated mass events in the Russian Federation on November 4-7 due to coronavirus restrictions. One of the organizers of the Russian March march, Nikita Zaitsev, told RIA Novosti that the Perovsky District Court of Moscow had appointed him an administrative arrest for 10 days for disobeying a lawful request from a police officer.
